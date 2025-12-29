Smart Money Is Betting Big In AXON Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Axon Enterprise.

Looking at options history for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $1,611,040 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $312,852.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $500.0 to $800.0 for Axon Enterprise over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Axon Enterprise options trades today is 125.4 with a total volume of 541.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Axon Enterprise's big money trades within a strike price range of $500.0 to $800.0 over the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $93.0 $91.0 $91.0 $560.00 $910.0K 258 210 AXON PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $78.5 $72.8 $77.0 $560.00 $385.0K 83 50 AXON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $253.0 $245.0 $250.0 $800.00 $225.0K 37 9 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $91.2 $85.0 $89.5 $500.00 $89.5K 210 10 AXON PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $92.9 $89.0 $91.0 $560.00 $54.6K 258 104

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc is building a public safety operating system by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions. The company's suite includes cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity and real-time operations software, body cameras, in-car cameras, TASER energy devices, drones and robotic security, and training solutions. The company's operation comprises of two operating segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Software and Sensors segment, which is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Axon Enterprise, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Axon Enterprise

Currently trading with a volume of 91,045, the AXON's price is down by -0.6%, now at $580.33.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Axon Enterprise

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $713.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Axon Enterprise, which currently sits at a price target of $713.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.