Merck & Co Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MRK often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Merck & Co. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 66% bullish and 11% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $292,250, and 8 calls, totaling $662,901.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $110.0 for Merck & Co, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Merck & Co options trades today is 7184.25 with a total volume of 2,408.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Merck & Co's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Merck & Co Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $1.76 $1.65 $1.67 $100.00 $292.2K 2.6K 1.7K MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $5.45 $5.3 $5.35 $110.00 $149.8K 31.4K 316 MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $28.9 $28.05 $28.9 $85.00 $147.3K 505 41 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $28.9 $28.05 $28.9 $85.00 $118.5K 505 41 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $6.05 $5.95 $6.05 $105.00 $76.8K 6.7K 183

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform, led by Keytruda, is a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business aimed at preventing pediatric diseases, as well as Gardasil for human papillomavirus. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, 47% of the company's sales are generated from US human health (pharmaceuticals and vaccines).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Merck & Co, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Merck & Co Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,550,860, the MRK's price is up by 0.07%, now at $106.86.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Merck & Co

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $118.4.

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Merck & Co, maintaining a target price of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on Merck & Co with a target price of $120. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Merck & Co, maintaining a target price of $120. * Showing optimism, an analyst from BMO Capital upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $130. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Merck & Co, maintaining a target price of $102.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Merck & Co, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.