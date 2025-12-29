Vistra's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vistra.

Looking at options history for Vistra (NYSE:VST) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $185,700 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $409,631.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $185.0 for Vistra over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vistra's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vistra's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Vistra 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $29.15 $26.95 $28.5 $160.00 $142.5K 916 50 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $89.0 $86.5 $89.0 $80.00 $89.0K 33 10 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $72.95 $72.0 $72.0 $100.00 $72.0K 198 10 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.95 $3.9 $3.95 $170.00 $45.8K 1.6K 326 VST PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $43.2 $43.2 $43.2 $185.00 $43.2K 391 10

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. The Lotus Partners asset purchase would add 2.6 GW of natural gas generation. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vistra, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Vistra Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 335,839, the price of VST is up by 0.98%, reaching $163.26.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 59 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Vistra

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $233.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Vistra, targeting a price of $233.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

