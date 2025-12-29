Adobe's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Adobe. Our analysis of options history for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $75,303, and 18 were calls, valued at $952,496.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $320.0 to $450.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale activity within a strike price range from $320.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $18.65 $18.35 $18.65 $400.00 $236.8K 2.9K 129 ADBE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $8.5 $7.3 $7.8 $400.00 $64.9K 1.8K 17 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.05 $3.0 $3.0 $370.00 $59.4K 2.1K 210 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.9 $2.9 $2.9 $370.00 $58.0K 2.1K 411 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $45.8 $44.1 $44.77 $320.00 $53.7K 279 12

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Adobe, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 216,180, with ADBE's price up by 0.06%, positioned at $354.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 72 days.

Expert Opinions on Adobe

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $410.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Hold rating for Adobe, targeting a price of $400. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Adobe, targeting a price of $366. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Adobe, maintaining a target price of $500. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Adobe with a target price of $387. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Adobe, targeting a price of $400.

