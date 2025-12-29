A Closer Look at Charter Communications's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Charter Communications. Our analysis of options history for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 0% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $953,760, and 4 were calls, valued at $537,842.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $230.0 for Charter Communications over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Charter Communications options trades today is 68.0 with a total volume of 7,047.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Charter Communications's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Charter Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $39.1 $38.2 $38.86 $230.00 $364.6K 19 533 CHTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $22.4 $21.2 $21.8 $230.00 $196.2K 117 521 CHTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $21.9 $21.8 $21.9 $230.00 $175.2K 117 803 CHTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $22.1 $21.6 $21.6 $230.00 $140.5K 117 425 CHTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $39.0 $38.6 $38.84 $230.00 $139.7K 19 812

About Charter Communications

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 58 million US homes and businesses, around 35% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 29 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles Lakers), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1. Charter plans to acquire cable peer Cox.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Charter Communications, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Charter Communications Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 53,730, the price of CHTR is down by -0.08%, reaching $207.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 32 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Charter Communications

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $233.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Charter Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $233.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.