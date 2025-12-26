Looking At Fiserv's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FISV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for Fiserv. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 23 are puts, totaling $2,758,113, and 7 are calls, amounting to $504,870.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $195.0 for Fiserv, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fiserv's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fiserv's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Fiserv Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FISV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $1.15 $1.0 $1.06 $55.00 $1.6M 2.2K 15.6K FISV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $3.5 $3.4 $3.46 $55.00 $190.7K 1.1K 553 FISV CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $18.4 $17.9 $17.9 $60.00 $178.9K 81 100 FISV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $8.4 $8.0 $8.0 $60.00 $120.0K 770 151 FISV CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $8.9 $8.7 $8.77 $70.00 $87.7K 1.2K 39

About Fiserv

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for US banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Following its 2019 merger with First Data, Fiserv also provides payment processing services to merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Fiserv, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Fiserv Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,217,875, with FISV's price down by -0.94%, positioned at $67.31.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 40 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Fiserv

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $100.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Fiserv with a target price of $100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Fiserv with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.