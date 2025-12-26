Arista Networks's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Arista Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 8%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $254,972, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $429,422.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $150.0 for Arista Networks, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Arista Networks's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Arista Networks's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $150.0, over the past month.

Arista Networks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/30/26 $3.2 $2.6 $2.9 $142.00 $155.1K 10 535 ANET PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $16.9 $16.2 $16.2 $115.00 $81.0K 601 100 ANET PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $16.9 $15.5 $16.2 $115.00 $81.0K 601 50 ANET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.5 $10.1 $10.1 $100.00 $66.6K 593 68 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $63.2 $59.5 $61.05 $90.00 $61.0K 26 10

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

In light of the recent options history for Arista Networks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Arista Networks

With a trading volume of 1,231,337, the price of ANET is up by 0.45%, reaching $131.36.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 53 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Arista Networks

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $159.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $159.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Arista Networks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.