Smart Money Is Betting Big In PANW Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PANW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Palo Alto Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $129,180, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $1,206,747.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $180.0 to $400.0 for Palo Alto Networks during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Palo Alto Networks's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Palo Alto Networks's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $180.0 to $400.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $36.0 $34.85 $35.05 $180.00 $700.9K 424 200 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $14.75 $14.55 $14.75 $185.00 $132.7K 376 21 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $6.6 $5.45 $5.85 $400.00 $117.0K 154 200 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.1 $2.04 $2.04 $195.00 $81.6K 3.7K 478 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $33.45 $32.1 $32.6 $185.00 $81.5K 553 25

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Palo Alto Networks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Palo Alto Networks's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,394,462, the price of PANW is up 0.39% at $187.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Expert Opinions on Palo Alto Networks

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $240.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, maintaining a target price of $245. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $235.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Palo Alto Networks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.