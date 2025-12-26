Wheaton Precious Metals Unusual Options Activity For December 26

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wheaton Precious Metals.

Looking at options history for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $55,730 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $445,000.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $130.0 for Wheaton Precious Metals over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wheaton Precious Metals's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wheaton Precious Metals's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $33.2 $32.8 $33.2 $100.00 $116.2K 623 36 WPM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $17.0 $16.4 $16.51 $120.00 $67.6K 304 53 WPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $23.5 $21.8 $21.8 $110.00 $65.4K 137 32 WPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.5 $19.1 $19.8 $130.00 $59.4K 185 0 WPM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $80.3 $77.2 $79.0 $45.00 $39.5K 85 0

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is a precious metal streaming company. Its reportable segment includes: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Platinum, Cobalt, and Other. It generates its revenue from the sale of precious metals (gold, silver and palladium) and cobalt.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Wheaton Precious Metals, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Wheaton Precious Metals Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 806,279, the WPM's price is up by 1.12%, now at $123.32.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Wheaton Precious Metals

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $124.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Wheaton Precious Metals, targeting a price of $118. * In a positive move, an analyst from RBC Capital has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $130.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.