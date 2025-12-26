A Closer Look at Insmed's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in INSM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Insmed. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 12% bullish and 75% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,207, and 7 calls, totaling $347,874.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $32.5 and $200.0 for Insmed, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Insmed's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Insmed's significant trades, within a strike price range of $32.5 to $200.0, over the past month.

Insmed Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $7.6 $7.0 $6.79 $200.00 $95.9K 246 137 INSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $146.0 $143.3 $146.0 $32.50 $73.0K 5 0 INSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $8.9 $7.0 $7.06 $200.00 $58.1K 246 249 INSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $7.2 $7.0 $6.97 $200.00 $34.9K 246 364 INSM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $7.0 $6.5 $6.76 $200.00 $33.9K 246 471

About Insmed

Insmed Inc is a biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. It is also developing Brensocatib, an oral reversible dipeptidyl peptidase 1 inhibitor for bronchiectasis and other neutrophil-mediated diseases, and Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder, an inhaled treprostinil prodrug for pulmonary hypertension linked to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Present Market Standing of Insmed

Currently trading with a volume of 476,194, the INSM's price is up by 1.45%, now at $180.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Insmed

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $220.2.

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Insmed, which currently sits at a price target of $225. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on Insmed, maintaining a target price of $230. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Insmed, maintaining a target price of $221. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Insmed, targeting a price of $195. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. continues to hold a Buy rating for Insmed, targeting a price of $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Insmed, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.