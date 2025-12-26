Looking At Dollar Tree's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DLTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Dollar Tree. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $321,055, and 3 are calls, amounting to $149,010.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $125.0 for Dollar Tree, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Dollar Tree's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Dollar Tree's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $125.0, over the past month.

Dollar Tree Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $7.0 $6.75 $6.8 $120.00 $71.2K 204 509 DLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $7.1 $6.8 $6.9 $120.00 $70.5K 204 304 DLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $7.1 $6.9 $6.88 $120.00 $69.2K 204 202 DLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $0.74 $0.24 $0.57 $100.00 $57.0K 1.4K 0 DLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/06/26 $6.35 $4.5 $5.49 $125.00 $54.9K 0 100

About Dollar Tree

Founded in 1986, Dollar Tree operates almost 9,000 small-box discount stores across the United States and Canada, offering roughly 85% of its merchandise under $2. The chain targets value-conscious suburban and urban shoppers with a mix of consumables (49% of sales), variety (45%), and seasonal goods (6%). In fiscal 2024, Dollar Tree generated over $17 billion in sales, through its multi-price strategy, higher-margin discretionary assortments, and private-label products that account for nearly one-third of sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dollar Tree, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Dollar Tree

Trading volume stands at 796,622, with DLTR's price down by -0.25%, positioned at $121.7.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 89 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Dollar Tree

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $135.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Dollar Tree, maintaining a target price of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Dollar Tree with a target price of $145. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $135. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Dollar Tree, targeting a price of $130. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Dollar Tree, maintaining a target price of $138.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dollar Tree options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.