Newmont Unusual Options Activity For December 26

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Newmont (NYSE:NEM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NEM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Newmont. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 48% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $89,478, and 22 are calls, amounting to $1,183,374.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $110.0 for Newmont during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Newmont's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Newmont's significant trades, within a strike price range of $45.0 to $110.0, over the past month.

Newmont Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $59.3 $58.0 $58.0 $50.00 $290.0K 393 50 NEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $39.85 $39.1 $39.1 $80.00 $86.0K 813 22 NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.54 $2.49 $2.49 $110.00 $72.2K 4.1K 566 NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $6.55 $6.0 $6.0 $100.00 $60.0K 852 136 NEM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $61.45 $57.5 $59.75 $50.00 $59.7K 83 11

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 11 mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to sell roughly 5.6 million ounces of gold in 2025 from its core mines after selling six higher-cost, smaller mines following the Newcrest acquisition. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves, along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2024.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Newmont, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Newmont Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,890,753, the price of NEM is up 1.15% at $105.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Newmont

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $125.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Newmont, targeting a price of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.