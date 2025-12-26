A Closer Look at Oklo's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Oklo.

Looking at options history for Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,037,003 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $466,883.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $130.0 for Oklo during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Oklo stands at 1043.56, with a total volume reaching 4,768.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Oklo, situated within the strike price corridor from $65.0 to $130.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Oklo 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $12.1 $11.85 $11.85 $65.00 $402.9K 131 597 OKLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $2.37 $2.11 $2.38 $71.00 $135.8K 43 477 OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $12.75 $12.4 $12.75 $125.00 $127.5K 162 101 OKLO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $58.55 $56.3 $57.5 $130.00 $109.2K 40 19 OKLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $30.4 $29.15 $30.4 $130.00 $91.2K 440 35

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oklo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Oklo

With a volume of 4,000,086, the price of OKLO is down -4.83% at $77.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 87 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Oklo

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $126.67.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Oklo with a target price of $95. * In a positive move, an analyst from Seaport Global has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $150. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

