What the Options Market Tells Us About GE Aerospace

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for GE Aerospace.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 15% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $329,385, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $713,216.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $330.0 for GE Aerospace over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for GE Aerospace's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across GE Aerospace's significant trades, within a strike price range of $180.0 to $330.0, over the past month.

GE Aerospace 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $100.5 $100.5 $100.5 $220.00 $361.8K 350 0 GE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $17.95 $16.5 $17.5 $270.00 $262.5K 71 151 GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $23.5 $23.5 $23.5 $310.00 $70.5K 1.1K 34 GE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $108.05 $105.75 $106.84 $210.00 $64.1K 516 6 GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $62.75 $59.7 $60.6 $260.00 $42.4K 469 7

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing commercial aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000 until GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

In light of the recent options history for GE Aerospace, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of GE Aerospace

Currently trading with a volume of 801,804, the GE's price is down by -0.01%, now at $316.71.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for GE Aerospace

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $368.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $386. * An analyst from Susquehanna has revised its rating downward to Positive, adjusting the price target to $350.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.