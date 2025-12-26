10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/02/26 $5.00 $296.2K 353 2.2K BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $150.00 $62.7K 2.0K 646 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $195.00 $50.5K 375 255 BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/02/26 $53.00 $29.5K 1.3K 158 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $330.00 $188.9K 662 109 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/23/26 $205.00 $178.5K 3 50 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $47.50 $34.6K 12 34 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $170.00 $29.0K 6.6K 31 CG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $55.00 $31.2K 5.8K 25 FUTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $290.00 $26.1K 9 20

• For NU (NYSE:NU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $296.2K, with a price of $1185.0 per contract. There were 353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX (NYSE:BX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 112 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 2008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS (NYSE:MS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 204 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $53.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $328.0 per contract. There were 1390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 140 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $188.9K, with a price of $1890.0 per contract. There were 662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on January 23, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $178.5K, with a price of $3570.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 84 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $1333.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 721 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $2900.0 per contract. There were 6662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CG (NASDAQ:CG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 385 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 5813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 756 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $2615.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

