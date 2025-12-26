10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $480.00 $25.1K 11.4K 166.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $230.00 $545.6K 22.5K 1.3K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $5.00 $51.0K 40.4K 1.2K PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.00 $37.4K 17.2K 1.1K SBET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $48.4K 6.9K 553 ONON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/02/26 $42.00 $73.2K 18 345 CPNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $24.00 $55.8K 115 300 HD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/09/26 $342.50 $38.2K 116 152 MCD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/23/26 $310.00 $33.4K 72 109 CHWY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $37.50 $31.2K 258 37

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 195 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 11426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 166185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 383 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $545.6K, with a price of $1425.0 per contract. There were 22506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 40402 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 385 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 1135 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 17276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBET (NASDAQ:SBET), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 6994 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ONON (NYSE:ONON), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 2, 2026. Parties traded 161 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.2K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 140 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.8K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $342.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD (NYSE:MCD), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on January 23, 2026. Parties traded 77 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 385 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

