10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $190.00 $29.7K 65.1K 192.2K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/02/26 $200.00 $32.5K 45.9K 21.5K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $38.8K 99.1K 2.2K AMD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/02/26 $215.00 $29.6K 1.2K 1.4K BMNR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $30.00 $75.5K 4.3K 1.2K RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $88.2K 14.3K 1.1K APLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $48.1K 7.9K 1.0K AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $300.00 $404.0K 8.9K 907 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $505.00 $135.5K 6.1K 878 MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $500.00 $278.0K 267 796

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 291 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 65175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 192238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 45946 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 864 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 99150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 2, 2026. Parties traded 78 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 1252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1449 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 174 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.5K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 4302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.2K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 14368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1172 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APLD (NASDAQ:APLD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $242.0 per contract. There were 7922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $404.0K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 8953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 907 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $505.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.5K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 6164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 878 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 385 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $278.0K, with a price of $2780.0 per contract. There were 267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 796 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.