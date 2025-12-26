Bank of America Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BAC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Bank of America. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 10% leaning bullish and 80% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $1,151,428, and 8 are calls, amounting to $298,954.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $58.0 for Bank of America over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Bank of America's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Bank of America's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $58.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Bank of America Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.25 $3.0 $3.19 $50.00 $1.1M 29.5K 3.5K BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $1.52 $1.4 $1.4 $55.00 $50.3K 5.3K 368 BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.85 $16.35 $16.35 $40.00 $49.0K 18.6K 30 BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.25 $7.1 $7.16 $55.00 $42.9K 18.2K 102 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.68 $0.66 $0.66 $58.00 $42.8K 1.1K 670

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

In light of the recent options history for Bank of America, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 6,369,490, with BAC's price up by 0.21%, positioned at $56.37.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 19 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Bank of America

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $61.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $56. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Bank of America with a target price of $68. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Outperform rating on Bank of America, maintaining a target price of $64. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Bank of America, maintaining a target price of $58.

