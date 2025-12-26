Tempus AI Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TEM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Tempus AI. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $208,660, and 6 are calls, amounting to $290,343.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $95.0 for Tempus AI over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Tempus AI's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Tempus AI's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $95.0, over the past month.

Tempus AI Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/17/26 $12.2 $11.9 $11.9 $65.00 $141.6K 503 171 TEM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $1.65 $1.4 $1.65 $35.00 $132.0K 4.4K 823 TEM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.0 $4.0 $4.0 $63.00 $40.0K 7 100 TEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.3 $1.2 $1.3 $55.00 $36.6K 4.9K 814 TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/17/26 $12.2 $11.9 $11.9 $65.00 $35.7K 503 171

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Tempus AI, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Tempus AI's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,682,023, the price of TEM is down by -1.07%, reaching $63.57.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 59 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Tempus AI

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $81.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Tempus AI with a target price of $80. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tempus AI, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Tempus AI with a target price of $85.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Tempus AI with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.