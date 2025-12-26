Uber Technologies's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,886,527, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $542,519.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $120.0 for Uber Technologies during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $7.1 $6.85 $7.09 $80.00 $1.5M 4.0K 2.1K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.95 $2.85 $2.95 $80.00 $235.7K 15.5K 32 UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $8.15 $7.7 $7.85 $75.00 $157.0K 827 0 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $13.45 $13.35 $13.35 $72.50 $66.7K 2 0 UBER PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/26/25 $1.87 $1.72 $1.8 $83.00 $65.8K 3.3K 486

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 180 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Uber Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Uber Technologies's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,633,789, with UBER's price down by -0.12%, positioned at $81.05.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $104.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Neutral rating on Uber Technologies, maintaining a target price of $78. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $110. * In a positive move, an analyst from Arete Research has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.