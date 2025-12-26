Smart Money Is Betting Big In HOOD Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Robinhood Markets.

Looking at options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $921,264 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $975,755.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $140.0 for Robinhood Markets during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Robinhood Markets's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Robinhood Markets's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $140.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Robinhood Markets 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/02/26 $6.1 $6.1 $6.1 $125.00 $183.0K 1.0K 10 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.4 $4.35 $4.4 $115.00 $146.3K 11.7K 1.0K HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $26.15 $25.15 $25.65 $120.00 $128.2K 1.1K 53 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $10.95 $10.95 $10.95 $120.00 $109.5K 5.8K 255 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $10.85 $10.55 $10.83 $120.00 $108.3K 5.8K 138

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

In light of the recent options history for Robinhood Markets, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Robinhood Markets's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 4,220,219, with HOOD's price down by -0.42%, positioned at $119.94.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Robinhood Markets

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $154.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $147. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $152. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $171. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $145. * An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $155.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.