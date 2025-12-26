Spotlight on Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock. Our analysis of options history for Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:LEU) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 21% of traders were bullish, while 57% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $407,010, and 9 were calls, valued at $658,596.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $600.0 for Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock stands at 221.33, with a total volume reaching 457.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $600.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $57.7 $54.2 $55.8 $200.00 $279.0K 276 50 LEU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $65.0 $63.0 $65.0 $220.00 $195.0K 516 46 LEU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $65.0 $63.0 $65.0 $220.00 $104.0K 516 16 LEU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $193.8 $188.9 $190.0 $70.00 $95.0K 22 0 LEU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $68.0 $65.0 $65.0 $600.00 $65.0K 50 10

About Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

In light of the recent options history for Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 222,532, the LEU's price is down by -0.09%, now at $259.95.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $343.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $357. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $357. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock, targeting a price of $315.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.