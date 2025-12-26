Looking At CrowdStrike Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRWD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for CrowdStrike Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 12% leaning bullish and 75% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $266,798, and 3 are calls, amounting to $82,996.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $570.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CrowdStrike Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CrowdStrike Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $270.0 to $570.0, over the past month.

CrowdStrike Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $7.1 $7.05 $7.1 $467.50 $90.1K 135 73 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $29.2 $23.35 $25.55 $500.00 $51.1K 131 14 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/02/26 $5.45 $4.65 $5.45 $472.50 $50.1K 22 93 CRWD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/09/26 $29.25 $25.0 $27.42 $500.00 $38.3K 131 14 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/02/26 $92.5 $88.5 $92.5 $570.00 $37.0K 0 4

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CrowdStrike Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 87,312, the CRWD's price is up by 0.17%, now at $477.91.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 67 days.

Expert Opinions on CrowdStrike Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $584.2.

* An analyst from BTIG downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $640. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $564. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $630. * In a positive move, an analyst from Freedom Capital Markets has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $550. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $537.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.