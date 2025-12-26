Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MSFT

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $148,975 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $517,791.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $260.0 to $510.0 for Microsoft over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Microsoft options trades today is 2875.64 with a total volume of 7,678.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Microsoft's big money trades within a strike price range of $260.0 to $510.0 over the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/02/26 $9.95 $9.8 $9.8 $480.00 $63.7K 727 87 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $11.25 $11.15 $11.25 $510.00 $56.2K 10.7K 2 MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/02/26 $3.75 $3.6 $3.67 $490.00 $55.0K 2.8K 276 MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $1.74 $1.64 $1.74 $487.50 $52.2K 1.5K 406 MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.0 $7.9 $7.95 $490.00 $50.8K 12.4K 104

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Microsoft, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Microsoft

With a trading volume of 785,734, the price of MSFT is down by -0.08%, reaching $487.61.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 33 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Microsoft

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $637.5.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $625. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Microsoft with a target price of $650.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.