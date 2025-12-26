This Is What Whales Are Betting On CoreWeave

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on CoreWeave.

Looking at options history for CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $356,965 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $290,800.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $117.0 for CoreWeave, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CoreWeave's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CoreWeave's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $117.0 in the last 30 days.

CoreWeave Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $28.4 $27.8 $27.8 $80.00 $139.0K 2.0K 52 CRWV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $2.72 $2.71 $2.71 $77.00 $85.3K 476 390 CRWV PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $0.6 $0.6 $0.6 $77.00 $60.0K 1.6K 1.3K CRWV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/02/26 $39.6 $37.7 $39.6 $117.00 $55.4K 0 14 CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $2.69 $2.46 $2.65 $79.00 $53.0K 276 32

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CoreWeave, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is CoreWeave Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,751,548, the CRWV's price is down by -1.31%, now at $77.84.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for CoreWeave

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $115.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Roth Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $110. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Freedom Capital Markets lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $100. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CoreWeave, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.