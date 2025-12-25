9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $480.00 $37.5K 8.5K 85.0K PTLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.00 $130.0K 7.2K 2.7K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $230.00 $29.0K 31.1K 1.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.50 $28.4K 15.5K 500 QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.00 $91.9K 21.0K 212 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $360.00 $41.9K 2.5K 72 BBW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $60.00 $32.5K 544 54 SE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/23/26 $110.00 $35.0K 0 20 DKS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $155.00 $27.7K 15 15

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 26, 2025. Parties traded 177 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 8536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85056 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTLO (NASDAQ:PTLO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 386 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 2600 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 7291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 31143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1080 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 15553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NASDAQ:QS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 386 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 21000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $1445.0 per contract. There were 2546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBW (NYSE:BBW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 85 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 544 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on January 23, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $1753.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKS (NYSE:DKS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $5550.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

