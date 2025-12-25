10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $110.00 $30.0K 13.7K 3.1K PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $23.00 $29.7K 25.3K 897 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1100.00 $157.6K 1.9K 435 MRUS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $95.00 $40.0K 1.6K 188 MDGL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $520.00 $119.6K 568 57 ABT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $120.00 $42.2K 953 50 ZTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $125.00 $34.3K 193 44 NTLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $2.50 $29.8K 953 40 REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $810.00 $60.9K 81 39 ABVX PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/21/26 $120.00 $90.6K 12 0

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 235 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 13781 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 743 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 25325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 897 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.6K, with a price of $2190.0 per contract. There were 1981 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 435 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRUS (NASDAQ:MRUS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 1603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDGL (NASDAQ:MDGL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 22 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.6K, with a price of $9200.0 per contract. There were 568 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABT (NYSE:ABT), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 386 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZTS (NYSE:ZTS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 113 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NTLA (NASDAQ:NTLA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 757 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding REGN (NASDAQ:REGN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $810.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.9K, with a price of $4350.0 per contract. There were 81 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABVX (NASDAQ:ABVX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 239 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.6K, with a price of $2265.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

