10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $190.00 $25.1K 67.8K 148.9K QUBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/02/26 $11.50 $63.9K 291 12.4K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $285.00 $28.3K 3.4K 4.0K QBTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $28.00 $36.6K 513 3.6K RGTI PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $24.50 $25.0K 793 3.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $265.00 $72.2K 3.9K 2.3K MRVL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/02/26 $90.00 $25.8K 4.4K 1.5K PATH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/02/26 $17.50 $28.4K 451 1.0K AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $380.00 $25.4K 910 545 LAES CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $4.00 $64.3K 21.1K 522

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 26, 2025. Parties traded 440 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 67845 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 148908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QUBT (NASDAQ:QUBT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1264 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $1576.0 per contract. There were 3486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QBTS (NYSE:QBTS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 276 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 26, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $24.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 793 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3598 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 79 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.2K, with a price of $915.0 per contract. There were 3909 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on January 2, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 4454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1563 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PATH (NYSE:PATH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 395 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $2540.0 per contract. There were 910 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LAES (NASDAQ:LAES), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 757 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 495 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 21125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.