Looking At Amphenol's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Amphenol (NYSE:APH), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in APH usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 9 options transactions for Amphenol. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 77% being bullish and 11% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 8 are puts, valued at $452,007, and there was a single call, worth $40,800.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $140.0 for Amphenol over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amphenol's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amphenol's whale activity within a strike price range from $135.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Amphenol Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $9.5 $9.3 $9.3 $135.00 $136.8K 37 258 APH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $9.6 $9.3 $9.37 $135.00 $59.3K 37 561 APH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $9.4 $9.3 $9.3 $135.00 $54.3K 37 376 APH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $9.1 $9.0 $9.0 $135.00 $48.0K 37 721 APH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $10.1 $9.4 $9.5 $135.00 $47.5K 37 56

About Amphenol

Amphenol is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. It holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks end markets. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

Amphenol's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 2,162,338, the APH's price is up by 0.41%, now at $137.69.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

Expert Opinions on Amphenol

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $180.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amphenol, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.