Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Philip Morris Intl

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Philip Morris Intl. Our analysis of options history for Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $129,830, and 10 were calls, valued at $662,270.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $200.0 for Philip Morris Intl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Philip Morris Intl stands at 687.0, with a total volume reaching 20,417.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Philip Morris Intl, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Philip Morris Intl Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $63.9 $63.1 $63.1 $100.00 $164.0K 29 199 PM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.2 $4.4 $5.1 $200.00 $127.5K 250 250 PM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $15.0 $15.0 $15.0 $150.00 $94.5K 369 80 PM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.5 $18.2 $18.3 $180.00 $67.7K 1.2K 37 PM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.0 $13.5 $13.5 $150.00 $67.5K 1.1K 18.7K

About Philip Morris Intl

Created from the international operations of Altria in 2008, Philip Morris International sells cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat sticks, vapes, and oral nicotine offerings, primarily outside of the US. With the 2023 acquisition of Swedish Match, a leading manufacturer of traditional oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches primarily in the US and Scandinavia, PMI is not only dominant in smokable products but also has the Iqos and Zyn brands, which respectively dominate heated tobacco and nicotine pouches in most markets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Philip Morris Intl, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Philip Morris Intl's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,753,973, the price of PM is up 0.37% at $162.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Philip Morris Intl

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $185.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Philip Morris Intl, targeting a price of $185.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.