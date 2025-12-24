Seagate Technology Hldgs Unusual Options Activity For December 24

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in STX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Seagate Technology Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $99,790, and 23 are calls, amounting to $1,093,871.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $340.0 for Seagate Technology Hldgs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Seagate Technology Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Seagate Technology Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

Seagate Technology Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $91.7 $89.5 $91.7 $240.00 $229.2K 207 26 STX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $94.6 $92.0 $94.6 $240.00 $113.5K 207 63 STX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $37.3 $36.4 $37.3 $270.00 $70.8K 52 22 STX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $15.7 $15.1 $15.4 $285.00 $61.5K 38 65 STX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/02/26 $26.1 $24.2 $26.1 $260.00 $52.2K 16 52

About Seagate Technology Hldgs

Seagate Technology is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Seagate Technology Hldgs's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,059,391, the STX's price is down by -0.64%, now at $281.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Seagate Technology Hldgs

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $327.33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

