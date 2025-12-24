Cava Group Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cava Group. Our analysis of options history for Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 70% of traders were bullish, while 0% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $157,313, and 6 were calls, valued at $198,537.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $90.0 for Cava Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cava Group stands at 279.0, with a total volume reaching 473.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cava Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $90.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cava Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $10.05 $8.65 $9.14 $65.00 $45.6K 1.8K 50 CAVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $9.4 $8.7 $9.0 $65.00 $45.0K 1.8K 150 CAVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $14.2 $12.6 $13.4 $90.00 $40.2K 63 30 CAVA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/17/26 $5.3 $4.2 $4.85 $80.00 $38.8K 3 81 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/23/26 $7.75 $7.45 $7.69 $55.00 $38.4K 73 56

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates all of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

In light of the recent options history for Cava Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Cava Group

With a volume of 2,773,316, the price of CAVA is up 3.99% at $61.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Cava Group

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $66.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $66.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cava Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.