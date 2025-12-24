Smart Money Is Betting Big In SNDK Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on SanDisk.

Looking at options history for SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) we detected 71 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $998,519 and 58, calls, for a total amount of $4,809,673.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $420.0 for SanDisk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for SanDisk's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across SanDisk's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $420.0, over the past month.

SanDisk 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNDK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $173.0 $171.7 $171.7 $120.00 $343.4K 342 20 SNDK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.0 $14.3 $15.9 $240.00 $318.0K 774 245 SNDK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $102.7 $99.4 $101.08 $160.00 $302.9K 302 30 SNDK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $6.5 $6.4 $6.5 $290.00 $253.9K 35 1.0K SNDK PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $182.8 $181.3 $182.8 $420.00 $182.8K 181 20

About SanDisk

Sandisk is one of the five largest suppliers of NAND flash memory semiconductors globally. Sandisk is vertically integrated, producing substantially all of its flash chips at manufacturing sites across Japan via a joint-venture framework with Kioxia. Sandisk then repackages most of its chips into SSDs for consumer electronics, external storage, or cloud storage. Sandisk was formerly a piece of Western Digital for nine years (after being acquired in 2016) and was spun off as an independent company in 2025.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SanDisk, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of SanDisk

With a volume of 5,558,952, the price of SNDK is up 2.77% at $251.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About SanDisk

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $285.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from China Renaissance downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $322. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on SanDisk with a target price of $300. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $235.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SanDisk options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.