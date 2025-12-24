Zscaler's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 11% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $264,851 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $159,802.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $270.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Zscaler stands at 356.0, with a total volume reaching 528.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Zscaler, situated within the strike price corridor from $120.0 to $270.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Zscaler 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $28.25 $28.15 $28.25 $240.00 $76.1K 128 27 ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $25.35 $24.95 $24.95 $250.00 $59.9K 517 50 ZS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $45.45 $44.15 $44.75 $270.00 $53.7K 1.6K 0 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $45.1 $45.1 $45.1 $230.00 $45.1K 150 11 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $49.55 $48.3 $48.3 $270.00 $43.4K 44 9

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

In light of the recent options history for Zscaler, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Zscaler

Currently trading with a volume of 473,705, the ZS's price is down by -0.03%, now at $229.25.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Zscaler

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $327.8.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Zscaler, maintaining a target price of $350. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Bernham lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $264. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Zscaler, maintaining a target price of $320. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Zscaler, maintaining a target price of $340. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Zscaler, targeting a price of $365.

