Rocket Companies Unusual Options Activity

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) summing a total amount of $438,466.

At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 57,750.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $29.2 for Rocket Companies, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rocket Companies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rocket Companies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $29.2, over the past month.

Rocket Companies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.75 $1.67 $1.75 $20.00 $78.4K 28.1K 634 RKT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.75 $1.67 $1.75 $20.00 $72.1K 28.1K 1.0K RKT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $0.65 $0.52 $0.6 $24.00 $52.0K 3.1K 0 RKT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.0 $3.7 $4.0 $21.20 $51.2K 5.3K 131 RKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.74 $1.73 $1.74 $20.00 $37.2K 28.1K 1.5K

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a financial services company that was originally founded as Rock Financial in 1985 and is currently based in Detroit. Rocket Companies offers a wide array of services and products but is best known for its Rocket Mortgage business. The company's mortgage lending operations are split between its direct-to-consumer lending, which sees borrowers accessing the company's lending arm directly through either its mobile app or website, and its partner network where mortgage brokers and other firms use Rocket's origination process to offer loans to their customers. The company has rapidly gained market share in recent years and will also be the largest mortgage servicer in the US following its acquisition of the Mr. Cooper Group.

Rocket Companies's Current Market Status

With a volume of 6,096,294, the price of RKT is up 2.83% at $19.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

Expert Opinions on Rocket Companies

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $22.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $25. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Rocket Companies, targeting a price of $20.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Rocket Companies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.