Johnson & Johnson's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Johnson & Johnson.

Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $411,540 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $424,038.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $215.0 for Johnson & Johnson during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Johnson & Johnson's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Johnson & Johnson's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $215.0 in the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.7 $5.5 $5.55 $210.00 $222.0K 4.1K 569 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $29.85 $28.5 $29.44 $180.00 $147.2K 2.3K 50 JNJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $18.5 $17.3 $17.3 $210.00 $103.8K 119 60 JNJ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $75.65 $72.7 $74.18 $135.00 $74.1K 363 0 JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $1.13 $1.04 $1.05 $210.00 $60.5K 469 589

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: innovative medicine and medtech. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. After restructurings in 2023-24, the drug division focuses on three main therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, and neurology. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Johnson & Johnson, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Johnson & Johnson

Currently trading with a volume of 1,499,052, the JNJ's price is down by -0.07%, now at $205.64.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Johnson & Johnson

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $223.8.

* An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Johnson & Johnson, maintaining a target price of $230. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $220. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Johnson & Johnson, maintaining a target price of $197. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson with a target price of $232.

