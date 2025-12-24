10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $90.00 $32.5K 20.6K 2.2K C CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $125.00 $27.1K 3.2K 1.2K COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $300.00 $52.3K 9.4K 879 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/17/26 $105.00 $215.3K 54 546 FISV PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $60.00 $321.0K 142 500 SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $30.00 $25.1K 11.1K 486 BAC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $57.50 $29.2K 28.5K 322 XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $65.00 $73.5K 8.0K 314 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/30/26 $125.00 $45.8K 339 117 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $900.00 $34.3K 1.5K 90

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 758 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 20659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 3225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 499 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 9461 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 879 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 205 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 495 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $215.3K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FISV (NASDAQ:FISV), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 268 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $321.0K, with a price of $642.0 per contract. There were 142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 387 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $785.0 per contract. There were 11128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 486 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 86 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 136 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 28586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XYZ (NYSE:XYZ), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $735.0 per contract. There were 8096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on January 30, 2026. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $3435.0 per contract. There were 1549 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

