10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/26/25 $487.50 $38.4K 5.7K 29.1K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $155.00 $86.0K 1.7K 465 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $160.00 $54.0K 8.3K 311 SG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.00 $34.0K 8.0K 227 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $220.00 $69.4K 6.5K 188 CROX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $90.00 $40.4K 1.2K 105 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $370.00 $107.5K 105 102 GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $32.00 $52.6K 14 50 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $290.00 $45.9K 10 28 KSS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.50 $26.5K 1.2K 27

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 26, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $487.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 5716 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 176 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 465 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 1794 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 8389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SG (NYSE:SG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 387 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 8085 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.4K, with a price of $2315.0 per contract. There were 6594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CROX (NASDAQ:CROX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $404.0 per contract. There were 1251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 268 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.5K, with a price of $2150.0 per contract. There were 105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $1053.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL (NYSE:RCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $2190.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KSS (NYSE:KSS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 387 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $983.0 per contract. There were 1291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

