10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $187.50 $30.7K 37.3K 87.6K CORZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $117.5K 37.9K 5.0K RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $35.00 $99.0K 248 4.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $290.00 $33.5K 56.8K 3.6K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $37.00 $43.2K 38.8K 2.6K SNDK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $270.00 $48.0K 257 2.0K LPTH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.50 $28.1K 645 1.5K AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/02/26 $355.00 $26.9K 2.7K 1.3K BMNR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/23/26 $42.00 $41.7K 1.1K 1.1K AAOI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $45.00 $28.5K 1.4K 1.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 185 contract(s) at a $187.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 37346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1250 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.5K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 37952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 4500 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.0K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 56858 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3671 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 38887 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on January 2, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2007 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LPTH (NASDAQ:LPTH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1401 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 645 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on January 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $355.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $538.0 per contract. There were 2790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on January 23, 2026. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $1306.0 per contract. There were 1157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAOI (NASDAQ:AAOI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 1472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

