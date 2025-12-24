Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AAPL

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) we detected 63 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $389,960 and 58, calls, for a total amount of $3,004,448.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $400.0 for Apple over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Apple stands at 11301.11, with a total volume reaching 539,541.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Apple, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $400.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/26/25 $126.85 $125.0 $125.98 $400.00 $251.9K 0 0 AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $60.85 $59.9 $60.6 $215.00 $212.1K 13.1K 70 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $46.7 $46.55 $46.6 $235.00 $139.9K 33 40 AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $52.45 $52.2 $52.45 $230.00 $110.1K 9.4K 32 AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $7.45 $7.35 $7.35 $280.00 $88.9K 11.1K 477

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Apple, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 9,758,509, the AAPL's price is up by 1.03%, now at $275.16.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Apple

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $329.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Apple with a target price of $325. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Apple, targeting a price of $325. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Apple, maintaining a target price of $330. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $315. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Apple, maintaining a target price of $350.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.