Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TSM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 44 uncommon options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 59% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,579,470, and 32 are calls, for a total amount of $3,675,209.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $400.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Taiwan Semiconductor stands at 2272.29, with a total volume reaching 3,686.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Taiwan Semiconductor, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $400.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $14.6 $14.45 $14.48 $270.00 $724.0K 1.6K 554 TSM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $34.9 $32.0 $33.5 $350.00 $670.0K 947 201 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $12.45 $12.15 $12.08 $350.00 $604.0K 313 5 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $151.0 $151.0 $151.0 $150.00 $453.0K 190 30 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $97.9 $97.9 $97.9 $200.00 $293.7K 8.8K 30

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with mid-60s market share in 2024. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public in Taiwan in 1994 and as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious base of customers, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that look to apply its cutting-edge process technologies to their semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 83,000 people.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Taiwan Semiconductor, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Taiwan Semiconductor

Trading volume stands at 1,849,994, with TSM's price up by 0.57%, positioned at $298.65.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 22 days.

Expert Opinions on Taiwan Semiconductor

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $330.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Taiwan Semiconductor with a target price of $330.

