Eos Energy Enterprises Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Eos Energy Enterprises.

Looking at options history for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $442,295 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $646,175.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $25.0 for Eos Energy Enterprises, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eos Energy Enterprises's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eos Energy Enterprises's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOSE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $6.0 $5.9 $5.9 $15.00 $118.0K 11.3K 302 EOSE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.7 $5.55 $5.7 $10.00 $113.8K 58.8K 267 EOSE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.7 $10.6 $10.65 $20.00 $103.3K 722 99 EOSE CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/17/26 $9.4 $9.05 $9.15 $3.00 $91.5K 694 200 EOSE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $8.1 $7.95 $8.0 $15.00 $80.0K 972 400

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc designs develop, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications. The solutions are used in the utility sector, the renewable energy sector, and the industrial sector. It's flagship product Eos Znyth is a stationary battery energy storage system.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Eos Energy Enterprises, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Eos Energy Enterprises

With a volume of 4,182,992, the price of EOSE is up 0.17% at $11.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Eos Energy Enterprises

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $16.0.

