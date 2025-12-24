This Is What Whales Are Betting On Walmart

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WMT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Walmart.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $234,660, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $466,323.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $110.0 for Walmart during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.85 $7.35 $7.55 $105.00 $151.0K 1.6K 0 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/26/25 $5.4 $4.45 $5.4 $106.00 $108.0K 303 200 WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $31.2 $30.45 $31.2 $85.00 $93.6K 5.2K 33 WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $9.4 $9.1 $9.4 $110.00 $83.6K 693 89 WMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $16.0 $15.4 $15.74 $100.00 $69.2K 2.2K 6

About Walmart

Since its founding in 1962, Walmart has become the world's largest retailer, operating over 10,700 stores globally (including 4,600 namesake locations on its home turf and another 600 Sam's Club outlets) and growing its e-commerce presence, attracting 270 million customers weekly. In aggregate, the firm posted more than $680 billion in fiscal 2025 sales. Its core operations span three reporting segments: Walmart US (68% of fiscal 2025 sales), Walmart International (18%), and Sam's Club (14%). Within the US, nearly 60% of its $465 billion in fiscal 2025 revenue came from its grocery offerings, with another quarter from general merchandise. Internationally, Walmart's operations are concentrated in Mexico, though it also has budding exposure to India.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Walmart, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Walmart

Trading volume stands at 3,584,191, with WMT's price up by 0.31%, positioned at $111.24.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 57 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Walmart

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $124.25.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $117. * An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walmart options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.