Smart Money Is Betting Big In Mastercard Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 16% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $408,964 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $525,713.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $540.0 to $700.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Mastercard's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Mastercard's significant trades, within a strike price range of $540.0 to $700.0, over the past month.

Mastercard 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $60.45 $59.75 $60.45 $540.00 $150.7K 69 25 MA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $50.85 $48.85 $50.85 $560.00 $111.9K 176 22 MA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $22.2 $18.8 $20.48 $650.00 $85.9K 316 42 MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $89.4 $86.25 $86.3 $630.00 $60.4K 0 2 MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $78.95 $75.85 $75.9 $610.00 $53.1K 22 3

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $10 trillion in volume during 2024. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

In light of the recent options history for Mastercard, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 211,962, the MA's price is up by 0.45%, now at $578.96.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Mastercard

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $633.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from HSBC upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $633.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Mastercard with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.