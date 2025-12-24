IonQ Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on IonQ.

Looking at options history for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 77% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $56,250 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $515,075.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $48.0 to $65.0 for IonQ over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IonQ's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IonQ's whale trades within a strike price range from $48.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

IonQ Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $5.15 $4.7 $5.02 $65.00 $118.9K 2.9K 253 IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $3.15 $3.1 $3.15 $60.00 $116.2K 1.2K 546 IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $5.1 $5.0 $5.0 $65.00 $96.5K 2.9K 606 IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $5.0 $4.75 $5.0 $65.00 $80.0K 2.9K 413 IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $2.16 $1.27 $1.49 $50.00 $41.8K 1.5K 279

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Present Market Standing of IonQ

With a volume of 5,692,894, the price of IONQ is up 0.6% at $51.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On IonQ

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $83.33.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $100. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Mizuho downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $90. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $60.

