Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Boeing

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Boeing (NYSE:BA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Boeing. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $476,041, and 7 are calls, amounting to $386,007.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $155.0 to $320.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Boeing stands at 2132.67, with a total volume reaching 627.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Boeing, situated within the strike price corridor from $155.0 to $320.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Boeing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $58.3 $55.95 $57.81 $275.00 $352.6K 64 63 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $18.5 $17.9 $18.5 $250.00 $140.6K 11.4K 76 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $6.5 $6.45 $6.5 $205.00 $72.1K 784 111 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $107.0 $102.5 $102.5 $320.00 $51.2K 5 5 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $2.98 $2.87 $2.98 $217.50 $50.3K 615 203

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm operating in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

In light of the recent options history for Boeing, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Boeing

With a trading volume of 215,188, the price of BA is up by 0.19%, reaching $217.27.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Boeing

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $255.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $265. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Boeing with a target price of $245.

