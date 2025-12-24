Decoding D-Wave Quantum's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on D-Wave Quantum. Our analysis of options history for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $255,330, and 5 were calls, valued at $913,011.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $23.0 to $45.0 for D-Wave Quantum over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of D-Wave Quantum stands at 1918.75, with a total volume reaching 4,226.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in D-Wave Quantum, situated within the strike price corridor from $23.0 to $45.0, throughout the last 30 days.

D-Wave Quantum Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $6.05 $5.95 $6.05 $29.00 $452.6K 327 779 QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.8 $4.75 $4.8 $30.00 $180.9K 2.7K 878 QBTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $8.35 $7.55 $7.55 $30.00 $155.5K 345 249 QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.81 $0.8 $0.81 $36.00 $150.7K 1.9K 1.8K QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $3.95 $3.45 $3.58 $38.00 $72.0K 4.6K 215

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

Having examined the options trading patterns of D-Wave Quantum, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

D-Wave Quantum's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 4,769,229, the price of QBTS is down by -3.47%, reaching $28.11.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now.

What The Experts Say On D-Wave Quantum

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $42.5.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $44. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $35. * An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $45. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Mizuho lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $46.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest D-Wave Quantum options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.