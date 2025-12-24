Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Goldman Sachs Group

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Goldman Sachs Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 28% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $120,600, and 11 are calls, amounting to $606,057.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $490.0 to $1340.0 for Goldman Sachs Group during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Group options trades today is 382.86 with a total volume of 336.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $490.0 to $1340.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $104.0 $99.6 $104.0 $835.00 $124.5K 46 11 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $157.6 $154.8 $157.62 $880.00 $78.8K 128 5 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $158.4 $154.2 $154.2 $885.00 $77.1K 37 0 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $122.0 $114.0 $116.85 $905.00 $70.1K 19 6 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $188.4 $184.8 $188.4 $735.00 $56.5K 2 8

About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a storied financial institution, founded in 1869 and best known for its role as a leading global investment bank. The firm has a sprawling reach across global financial centers and has been the leading provider of global merger and acquisition advisory services, by revenue, for the past 20 years. Since the global financial crisis, Goldman has expanded its offerings into more stable fee-based businesses like asset and wealth management, which comprised roughly 30% of post-provision revenue at the end of 2024. The bank holding company generates revenue from investment banking, global market making and trading, lending, asset management, wealth management, and a small and declining portfolio of consumer credit card loans.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Goldman Sachs Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Goldman Sachs Group

Currently trading with a volume of 77,747, the GS's price is up by 0.03%, now at $902.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Group

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $971.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Market Perform rating on Goldman Sachs Group with a target price of $971.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Goldman Sachs Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.