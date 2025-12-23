This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ciena

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CIEN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 options trades for Ciena. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 42% bullish and 28% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $280,000, and 20 calls, totaling $1,520,518.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $260.0 for Ciena during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Ciena's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Ciena's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $260.0, over the past month.

Ciena Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CIEN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.1 $2.35 $2.8 $200.00 $280.0K 1.0K 1.0K CIEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/23/26 $24.0 $22.1 $24.0 $225.00 $240.0K 568 0 CIEN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $193.7 $190.8 $192.46 $50.00 $211.7K 13 13 CIEN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/02/26 $28.0 $26.2 $27.2 $215.00 $187.6K 48 69 CIEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $29.8 $29.4 $29.4 $230.00 $147.0K 66 93

About Ciena

Ciena is a telecommunications equipment provider focused on optical transport technologies, with clients in a number of industries such as communication services providers, web-scale providers, cable operators, government, and large enterprises worldwide. The company provides equipment, software, and services that support transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and data traffic management.

In light of the recent options history for Ciena, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Ciena

With a trading volume of 1,147,278, the price of CIEN is down by -1.15%, reaching $234.02.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Ciena

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $241.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Ciena, maintaining a target price of $260. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Argus Research continues to hold a Buy rating for Ciena, targeting a price of $280. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Ciena, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Ciena, targeting a price of $250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Ciena with a target price of $175.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.