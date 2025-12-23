Target's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Target (NYSE:TGT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TGT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Target. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 35% bullish and 47% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $45,400, and 16 calls, totaling $1,071,896.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $115.0 for Target, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Target Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $1.53 $1.43 $1.49 $105.00 $149.5K 3.3K 1.6K TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.44 $1.38 $1.42 $99.00 $142.4K 5 1.0K TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $3.35 $3.2 $3.3 $105.00 $134.3K 5.3K 803 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.14 $1.09 $1.14 $100.00 $114.0K 17.7K 3.2K TGT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $13.3 $13.0 $13.3 $95.00 $103.7K 2.0K 88

About Target

Target's start dates back to 1962, but now it is one of the largest discount retailers in the United States (where it derives all of its sales), operating just under 2,000 stores and generating over $106 billion in fiscal 2024 sales. The company offers a broad assortment of merchandise across categories including apparel and accessories (16% of fiscal 2024 revenue), beauty and household essentials (30%), food and beverage (23%), hardlines (15%), as well as home furnishings (16%). Target's model is anchored in its physical store base, which fulfills more than 97% of sales. Around 30% of sales are derived from its own private-label brands.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Target, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Target Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,649,056, the price of TGT is up 0.08% at $95.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Target

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $110.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Target, maintaining a target price of $95. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Argus Research keeps a Buy rating on Target with a target price of $125.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Target with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.